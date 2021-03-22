Biden Plans To ‘Reestablish’ Trump-Era Immigration Policy ‘That Existed Before’

President Joe Biden said Sunday his administration is in the process of re-establishing an immigration policy that existed under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

While speaking to reporters on the south lawn of the White House, Biden responded to a question concerning why migrants continue to enter in large numbers at the U.S.-Mexico border, despite him telling migrants not to come. (RELATED: ‘How Can You Say The Border Is Closed?’: MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Presses Biden DHS Secretary On Migrant Crisis)

“Why do you think the message to the migrants, telling them to stay home, don’t come now, why do you think that hasn’t resonated yet? What more can be done sir?” the reporter asked.

“A lot more. We’re in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we re-establish what existed before, which was they can stay in place and make their case from their home countries,” Biden responded.

Biden was seemingly referring to Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which required migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to remain in Mexico while their asylum claims were processed. Trump struck the immigration deal, which included the policy, in June 2019. However, the Biden administration ended the policy after taking office in January.

Since their shift away from Trump’s immigration policies, the Biden administration has come under increasing pressure due to the surge in migrants attempting to cross the border. The administration has also been criticized for reluctance to admit the situation at the border constitutes a crisis, before finally doing so on March 18.

Biden didn’t provide any further details about the potential transition back to Trump-era policy, and the administration has made no such announcements to date.