Book From ‘Captain Underpants’ Childrens’ Series Gets Yanked From Shelves Over ‘Passive Racism’

A popular graphic novel for kids from the “Captain Underpants” series has been pulled off shelves due to its “passive racism.”

“On Monday, March 22, 2021, with the full support of Dav Pilkey, Scholastic halted distribution of the 2010 book The Adventures of Ook and Gluk,” the publisher, Scholastic, shared in a statement. The comments were noted by the Associated Press in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Chicago Public Library Will Remove Six Dr. Seuss Books Deemed ‘Racist’ From Shelves)

A graphic novel for children from the “Captain Underpants” series is being pulled from libraries and book stores after its publisher said it “perpetuates passive racism.” Author Dav Pilkey agreed, saying the book is “harmful to my Asian readers.” https://t.co/FiNW4edW1U — The Associated Press (@AP) March 29, 2021

“Together, we recognize that this book perpetuates passive racism. We are deeply sorry for this serious mistake,” it added. “Scholastic has removed the book from our websites, stopped fulfillment of any orders (domestically or abroad), contacted our retail partners to explain why this book is no longer available, and sought a return of all inventory.” (RELATED: Universal Orlando ‘Evaluating’ Seuss Landing After Pulling Dr. Seuss Books From Shelves)

The publisher also explained it would be reaching out to school districts and libraries to notify them of the decision to “withdraw it from publication.”

The author, Dav Pilkey, also issued a statement and apologized saying the book “contains harmful racial stereotypes” and is “wrong and harmful to my Asian readers.” Pilkey also shared in a YouTube statement that he planned to donate “his advance and all royalties from the book’s sales” to groups dedicated to stopping violence against “Asians and to promoting diversity in children’s books and publishing.”

The book follows the story of Ook and Gluk, who are from 500,001 BC and end up getting pulled through a time portal to 2222, a description on Amazon read.

The two end up finding a friend named “Master Wong, a martial arts instructor who trains them in the ways of kung fu,” it added. “Now all they have to do is travel back in time 502,223 years and save the day!”