‘Perhaps We Skip Trials’: Chelsea Handler Says There Shouldn’t Be Legal Process For Crimes With ‘Audio And Video’ Evidence

Comedian Chelsea Handler said we should “skip trials” when “audio and video” show the crime — a reference to the court proceedings of Derek Chauvin, which began Monday.

Handler gave her wild legal take on her personal Twitter account Tuesday.

“So pathetic that there is a trial to prove that Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd when there is video of him doing so,” Handler wrote on Twitter.

She later responded to a user who wrote, “I’m sure it’s been said, but we need the trial or our justice system would be even more chaotic than it already is. The scary thing will be if he is exonerated, even after the trial with the evidence presented.” (RELATED: Derek Chauvin Trial Day 1: Main Focus Will Be George Floyd’s Cause Of Death)

“Perhaps we skip trials when there is audio and video footage of the murder,” Handler wrote in reply.

This might actually be Handler going straight off her rocker. There is video and audio of the event that took place on May 25, but this is America. In America, you are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis cop, has been accused of murdering George Floyd. He faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests, some of which erupted into riots.