Massage Therapist Details Shocking Alleged Session With Deshaun Watson In Sports Illustrated Profile

Sports Illustrated published a profile on a massage therapist who allegedly worked with Deshaun Watson, and it’s mind-boggling.

The Houston Texans superstar quarterback is currently facing 19 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. Now, another woman has come forward to share her alleged experiences with the talented NFL player. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watson has denied ever treating a woman inappropriately.

In the profile, a woman named Mary claimed that Watson threw off his towel during the sessions, developed an erection during the session, told her she could move his penis (she ignored him) and questioned whether or not fluid on his abdomen was pre-ejaculate.

“I want a genuine apology for putting us in these situations” Mary is a massage therapist who says she was subjected to Watson’s inappropriate behavior in 2019. She told @JennyVrentas her story https://t.co/pFxaE0pHHt pic.twitter.com/K51LvMmmb9 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 29, 2021

As the session winded down, Mary said Watson began to thrust his pelvis into the air, and she “recognized” the situation for “what it was.”

Mary hasn’t sued Watson, and wants an apology from the Houston Texans quarterback. SI also reported that they viewed Instagram messages from Watson’s verified account attempting to book more sessions with Mary.

“The fact that he’s denying all the allegations makes it more of a reason for us to use our voice.” Mary is not one of the Tony Buzbee clients filing suit against Deshaun Watson. But she wants her story of Watson’s inappropriate behavior to be told https://t.co/VbAZjf9KY7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 30, 2021

As I’ve said many times, the hits just keep coming for Watson. This woman isn’t even suing the quarterback. She’s just speaking out about her alleged experience.

The most disturbing part by far is that Watson allegedly might have had pre-ejaculate on him during the massage.

If her allegations are true, then I’m honestly at a loss for words.

Deshaun Watson Is Being Sued Over An Alleged Sexual Assault. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/iDXRP8nBga — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2021

How could Watson possibly be put on the field if this isn’t resolved by the start of the season? The NFL is in a very tough situation, and I don’t envy Roger Goodell. These aren’t criminal charges, but the allegations keep mounting. We’ll wait to see how it all shakes out, but this situation will likely get worse before it gets better.