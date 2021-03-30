REPORT: NHL Star Aaron Ekblad Is Out 12 Weeks After Gruesome Injury

Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad is going to miss multiple months after suffering a horrific injury.

According to ESPN, Ekblad is expected to miss 12 weeks after having surgery Monday. The NHL star suffered a horrifically gruesome leg injury Sunday against the Dallas Stars. That means his season is likely over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who haven’t seen the play, you can watch it below but know that it’s tough to sit through.

THIS DOES NOT LOOK GOOD#FlaPanthers Aaron Ekblad is being stretchered off the ice.

???? @FOXSportsFL pic.twitter.com/FN07IakHtv — Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) March 28, 2021

How the hell is he only out 12 weeks? According to ESPN, the Panthers described the injury as “a fracture in his lower extremities.”

I’m not a medical expert, but the fact he’s going to bounce back after a few months is nothing short of shocking to me.

Look at his leg and knee in the video! You can literally see it get wrecked!

Aaron Ekblad waves to the crowd as he’s stretchered off the ice following a leg injury pic.twitter.com/R8K9V3U5dS — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 28, 2021

Hopefully, Ekblad is able to make a full recovery. We all know how scary knee and leg injuries can be. Look no further than Alex Smith for proof of that fact.

Aaron Ekblad acknowledged the crowd with a quick wave while being stretchered off in Dallas. Uncomfortable scene after his leg bent awkwardly while falling along the boards. pic.twitter.com/hDnBgYV2Ah — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 28, 2021

I’m still just stunned he’s expected to be back in three months. That’s absurd.