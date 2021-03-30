Wisconsin Has The Most Offensive Lineman Drafted Since 2000, Alabama And Ohio State Are Tied For 2nd

One tweet tells you everything you need to know about Wisconsin’s dominating offensive lines over the years.
According to a tweet from Pick Six Previews, Wisconsin leads the nation with the most offensive lineman drafted since 2000 at 21. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Alabama and Ohio State are tied at second with 20 draft picks on the offensive line.
Offensive Line U? Most OL drafted since 2000:
21 – Wisconsin
20 – Alabama
20 – Ohio State
18 – Iowa
18 – Miami
18 – Michigan
18 – Notre Dame
17 – Florida State
17 – Oklahoma
17 – USC
16 – UGA
15 – Florida
15 – Ole Miss
14 – Auburn
14 – Arizona State
14 – Boston College
14 – LSU
— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) March 30, 2021
Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, cranks out offensive lineman like Wisconsin does. We do many things well.
Producing elite offensive lineman is by far and away what we do best. We produce star lineman like it’s going out of style.
We had some great running backs over the years, but there are times when you feel like anyone could run behind our line.
We open up holes big enough for trucks to drive through. It’s hard to lose when you dominate the line night after night.
We might not be the sexiest team on the planet, but we’ll never be afraid to get dirty in the trenches. That’s what B1G football is all about.
If you’re not willing to smack some guys around as you rush for four yards a play, then you’re in the wrong conference.
Don’t fight our big guys! You’ll almost always lose.