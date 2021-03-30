Wisconsin Has The Most Offensive Lineman Drafted Since 2000, Alabama And Ohio State Are Tied For 2nd

One tweet tells you everything you need to know about Wisconsin’s dominating offensive lines over the years.

According to a tweet from Pick Six Previews, Wisconsin leads the nation with the most offensive lineman drafted since 2000 at 21. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama and Ohio State are tied at second with 20 draft picks on the offensive line.

Offensive Line U? Most OL drafted since 2000: 21 – Wisconsin

20 – Alabama

20 – Ohio State

18 – Iowa

18 – Miami

18 – Michigan

18 – Notre Dame

17 – Florida State

17 – Oklahoma

17 – USC

16 – UGA

15 – Florida

15 – Ole Miss

14 – Auburn

14 – Arizona State

14 – Boston College

14 – LSU — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) March 30, 2021

Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, cranks out offensive lineman like Wisconsin does. We do many things well.

Producing elite offensive lineman is by far and away what we do best. We produce star lineman like it’s going out of style.

We had some great running backs over the years, but there are times when you feel like anyone could run behind our line.

We open up holes big enough for trucks to drive through. It’s hard to lose when you dominate the line night after night.

We might not be the sexiest team on the planet, but we’ll never be afraid to get dirty in the trenches. That’s what B1G football is all about.

If you’re not willing to smack some guys around as you rush for four yards a play, then you’re in the wrong conference.

Don’t fight our big guys! You’ll almost always lose.