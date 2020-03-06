Wisconsin Has The Most Drafted Offensive Linemen Since 2000, Alabama Is Second

The Wisconsin Badgers have had the most offensive linemen drafted since 2000.

According to Pick Six Previews, the Badgers have had 20 linemen taken in the draft since the start of the century. Alabama is second with 19.

OL U? Most offensive linemen drafted since 2000: 20 – Wisconsin

19 – Alabama

19 – Ohio State

18 – Miami

18 – Notre Dame

17 – Florida State

17 – Iowa

17 – Oklahoma

16 – USC

15 – Florida

15 – Ole Miss

14 – Arizona State

14 – Boston College

14 – Michigan — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) March 5, 2020

If this tweet surprises you, then you just don’t know anything about college football. The Badgers do two things incredibly well.

We run the ball better than anybody else and we pump out star offensive linemen. It’s just what Wisconsin football is all about.

It’s wired into our DNA, and it’s been that way for decades. We line up against the other team and play big boy football.

While most teams are switching to run and gun styles, we’ve pretty much stayed the same by just being meaner and tougher than other teams.

Defenses really don’t want to get run at 40 times a game. They just can’t take getting smacked in the face over and over again.

That’s what the Badgers do, and we’re able to do it so damn well because our lineman are future pros.

Props to all the big boys up front taking care of business.