Wisconsin Has The Most Drafted Offensive Linemen Since 2000, Alabama Is Second

The Wisconsin Badgers have had the most offensive linemen drafted since 2000.
According to Pick Six Previews, the Badgers have had 20 linemen taken in the draft since the start of the century. Alabama is second with 19.
OL U? Most offensive linemen drafted since 2000:
20 – Wisconsin
19 – Alabama
19 – Ohio State
18 – Miami
18 – Notre Dame
17 – Florida State
17 – Iowa
17 – Oklahoma
16 – USC
15 – Florida
15 – Ole Miss
14 – Arizona State
14 – Boston College
14 – Michigan
— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) March 5, 2020
If this tweet surprises you, then you just don’t know anything about college football. The Badgers do two things incredibly well.
We run the ball better than anybody else and we pump out star offensive linemen. It’s just what Wisconsin football is all about.
It’s wired into our DNA, and it’s been that way for decades. We line up against the other team and play big boy football.
While most teams are switching to run and gun styles, we’ve pretty much stayed the same by just being meaner and tougher than other teams.
Defenses really don’t want to get run at 40 times a game. They just can’t take getting smacked in the face over and over again.
That’s what the Badgers do, and we’re able to do it so damn well because our lineman are future pros.
Props to all the big boys up front taking care of business.