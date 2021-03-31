Fraudsters Scamming Victims With ‘Vaccine Surveys’ Offering Prizes And Collecting Personal Info, DOJ Says

Fraudsters have been scamming consumers with fake COVID-19 vaccine surveys to collect personal information and steal money, The Department of Justice (DOJ) reported Wednesday.

The scammers distributed the fake vaccine surveys by email and text message and told consumers that they would receive a prize for completing the survey, according to a DOJ press release.

Those that took the survey were told they would only need to pay for shipping to have their prize sent to them. Many provided their credit card information and were charged shipping fees, but never received a prize. Victims also gave their personally identifiable information by completing the survey, making identity theft possible, according to the DOJ.

Have you received an email or text message like this asking you to fill out a COVID-19 vaccine survey? Don't click it! It's a scam.

The DOJ warned consumers to avoid clicking on any links that claim to be a COVID-19 vaccine survey. (RELATED: Scammers Using Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Websites, ICE Warns)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported over 412,000 complaints connected to COVID-19 and stimulus checks. Approximately 70 percent of those complaints involved identity theft or fraud, The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) reported.

Federal and state authorities are warning the public of phone and email scams offering early access to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to AARP. Authorities also expect stimulus scams with the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, AARP reported.