EXCLUSIVE: Montana Gov. Gianforte Signs Legislation To Ban Sanctuary Cities In The State

Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed legislation Wednesday which bans sanctuary cities in the state, the Daily Caller has learned.

The bill, HB200, passed the Senate on March 15 and has now been signed into law. The legislation prohibits local jurisdictions from adopting sanctuary policies and penalizes jurisdictions if they choose not to comply. Similar legislation was previously vetoed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in 2019.

“We are a nation of laws, and immigration laws will be enforced in Montana. Criminal, illegal aliens who pose public safety threats to our communities have no sanctuary in Montana,” Gianforte told the Daily Caller before signing the bill.

READ THE BILL HERE:

Montana Gov. Gianforte Sign… by Henry Rodgers

The Biden administration and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have refused to say there is a crisis at the border, despite a surge in illegal immigrants trying to enter the U.S. (RELATED: ‘Cages Of Little Girls And Little Boys’: Senate Republicans Slam Biden While Visiting The Border, Detail ‘Inhumane’ Conditions)

Border agents encountered over 9,000 unaccompanied minors in February, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) acting commissioner Troy Miller announced in early March. (RELATED: Montana Governor Criticizes Biden’s ‘Name-Calling,’ Says The State Is Returning To Normal)

Biden plans to send a package to Congress which would give around 11 million illegal immigrants who are in the country a pathway to citizenship. The plan would make it so illegal immigrants would become eligible for legal permanent residence after five years and give them U.S. citizenship after another three years.

A number of Texas Democrats are starting to speak out against Biden’s immigration policies as things continue to get worse on the border.