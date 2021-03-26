‘Cages Of Little Girls And Little Boys’: Senate Republicans Slam Biden While Visiting The Border, Detail ‘Inhumane’ Conditions

A group of Senate Republicans led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz held a press conference Friday from Texas describing what they have seen on their trip to the border amid the current crisis and criticizing President Joe Biden for the way it has been handled.

Cruz was joined by 17 Republicans at the press conference after the group completed a boat tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) explaining what they have seen since they arrived at the border. Since arriving Thursday, the group of GOP Senators met with border patrol agents in McAllen Texas and toured the banks of the Rio Grande river and the Donna, Texas CBP facility.

Cruz and the Senate Republicans also met with local leaders in Pharr, Texas on the impact of the current humanitarian crisis in border communities.

“We requested that media accompany us in the facility. The Biden administration said no. But the Biden administration wants to hide what is going on here. The Biden administration sent down political handlers to try to keep silent, to try to keep the American people not knowing what’s going on. The Donna facility is a giant tent city, built with a capacity of 250, it has nearly 4000 people in it. We saw cages after cages after cages of little girls and little boys, lying side by side touching each other, covered with reflective emergency blankets,” Cruz said at the presser.

“There was no six-foot space, there was no three-foot space, there wasn’t a three-inch space between the children lined up one after the other after the other. This is inhumane. It is wrong, and it is the direct consequence of policy decisions by the Biden administration to stop building the wall, to return to catch and release, and to end the stay in Mexico policy. It is a crisis. It is a tragedy, and it is a man-made crisis. This was avoidable, this was preventable, and regardless of your party, Republican or Democrat, you should look at what’s going on here, and say enough is enough, this must stop,” Cruz added.

LIVE NOW Senate GOP is on the ground discussing the crisis at the border. Tune in here! https://t.co/ZmPPUt7x2g — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) March 26, 2021

Group of GOP senators that include @tedcruz @SenatorLankford @LindseyGrahamSC have arrived for their boat tour with Texas DPS at Rio Grande pic.twitter.com/6x9wGcgNhS — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 26, 2021

Check out these boats that the Texas State Trooper Tactical Marine Unit uses to patrol the Rio Grande ???? pic.twitter.com/oQLaidahPn — RichieMcG (@RichieMcGinniss) March 26, 2021

Cruz continued to hammer the Biden administration for their treatment of migrants, mentioning many have tested positive for COVID-19.

These are the pictures the Biden administration doesn’t want the American people to see. This is why they won’t allow the press. This is the CBP facility in Donna, Texas. This is a humanitarian and a public health crisis. pic.twitter.com/UlibmvAeGN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

The CBP facility in Donna, Texas is a tragic superspreader event caused by the Biden admin. Per CBP, the Donna facility has a 10% positivity rate. Roughly 4000 aliens are cramped together into cages. Pictured (identities obscured) are kids who tested + for COVID…today. pic.twitter.com/D5JTYWV2Pl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

The Biden administration and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have refused to say there is a crisis at the border, despite a surge in illegal immigrants trying to enter the U.S. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Cruz Says The Goal Of Biden’s ‘Horrifically Inhumane’ Border Policy Is To ‘Elect More Democrats’)

Border agents encountered over 9,000 unaccompanied minors in February, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) acting commissioner Troy Miller announced in early March. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Says ‘Biden Created A Crisis’ At The Border By Reversing ‘Trump-Era Policies’)

Biden plans to send a package to Congress which would give around 11 million illegal immigrants who are in the country a pathway to citizenship. The plan would make it so illegal immigrants would become eligible for legal permanent residence after five years and give them U.S. citizenship after another three years.

A number of Texas Democrats are starting to speak out against Biden’s immigration policies as things continue to get worse on the border.