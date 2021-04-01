Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces The ‘Fire Fauci Act’

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced the “Fire Fauci Act” and the “We Will Not Comply Act” on Thursday, according to The Hill.

The “Fire Fauci Act” would “slash the salary of Dr. Always Wrong to $0,” until the Senate confirms a “new NIAID Administrator.”

????NEW BILL ALERT!???? The “#FireFauci Act” will slash the salary of Dr. Always Wrong to $0 and the “#WeWillNotComply Act” will ban vaccine “passports,” prevent discrimination against the unvaccinated, and much more to protect the freedom of the American People. pic.twitter.com/JVR01lBID5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 1, 2021

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is not subject to a Senate confirmation hearing, The Hill’s report noted.

The “We Will Not Comply Act” seeks to ban vaccine passports, “prevent discrimination against the unvaccinated, and much more to protect the freedom of the American people.” (RELATED: Dr. Fauci: Going Back To Pre-Coronavirus Life ‘Might Not Ever Happen’)

The bill also outlines that it will “prevent the government from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine to receive a U.S. passport,” “prevent airlines companies from denying someone from flying based on their COVID-19 vaccination status,” and “prevent students from being denied access to a public college based on their COIVD-19 vaccination status.”

“Americans deserve better than a self-promoting career bureaucrat like Fauci, who spent the last year getting it wrong almost all of the time,” the freshman GOP Congresswoman told The Washington Examiner Thursday.