Millie Bobby Brown Has Never Seen ‘Harry Potter,’ Any Marvel Films Or ‘The Office’

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown hasn’t seen some of the most popular entertainment ever made.

During a recent interview with MTV News, the “Godzilla vs. Kong” actress revealed that she’s never seen a single Marvel or DC film, none of the “Harry Potter” franchise or an episode of “The Office.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Yes, despite all of those movies and “The Office” being insanely popular, she hasn’t indulged! Watch her break it down below.

There are always movies and shows that some of us haven’t seen, but I find it borderline impossible to believe Millie Bobby Brown has missed out on all of these hits!

How have you never seen “The Office,” “Harry Potter” or a single super hero film? It makes no sense at all. I can show up to a random party and there’s an above zero shot “The Office” will be on TV.

I almost feel like you have to be living under a rock to have never seen any of these films or “The Office.” Millie Bobby Brown is literally British, and “Harry Potter” is pretty much their greatest cinema achievement ever.

I mean, let’s get real. How is this possible?

At least she knows all about “Stranger Things,” which is all that matters for her at the end of the day.

H/T: BroBible