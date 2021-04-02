Dick Vitale Compares Transferring In College Basketball To Divorces

Dick Vitale had a great tweet Friday morning.

The legendary basketball pundit is known for his hot takes and interesting comments, and his one from Friday was outstanding.

Vitale compared the transfer portal to divorce, and wrote, “Look their r times where transferring for the right reason is legit – just like in life where there r times in marriage a divorce is the proper decision . However what we are seeing now with the transfer portal is going to chase coaches out of the game . There is ZERO STABILITY!”

“ZERO STABILITY!” What more needs to be said? While I’ve never been married, I know all about chaos, and I thrive in it.

Trust me, there’s no similarities between the transfer portal and all hell breaking loose in a relationship.

I’m honestly not even sure what Vitale is trying to get at here. Guys have transferred for decades and decades in college sports.

If coaches are able to bounce around, then why can’t players? They’re not pros. They’re not in contracts. It’s not really like divorce at all.

If anything, it’s more like a young relationship ending.

In closing on this transfer topic I simply say allowing players to move on w/o sitting is going to be absolutely the WORSE rule to be implemented in the college game . College basketball is now facing a CHAOTIC & CRISIS situation that is totally out of control . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 2, 2021

At the same time, I hope these hot takes never end. Nobody, and I mean nobody, gives us better thoughts in college basketball than Dickie V!