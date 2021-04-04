‘We’re All Dealing With Post Trump Stress Disorder’: Jim Acosta Weighs In On Media Coverage After Trump

CNN’s Jim Acosta said Sunday that journalists are “all dealing with post-Trump stress disorder” since former President Donald Trump left office.

“Reliable Sources” anchor Brian Stelter asked Acosta to describe how media coverage — especially with regard to the upcoming infrastructure package — was different. (RELATED: ‘The Brush Ball’: Jake Tapper Says Trump Has ‘Scared’ A Lot Of His Colleagues Away From Reporting The Truth)

WATCH:

Acosta began by claiming that when Trump was president, infrastructure was viewed as kind of a “joke” and President Joe Biden appeared to be plotting a different course.

“There is a lot to be covered in the Biden infrastructure plan. We got used during the Trump era to think of infrastructure week as a joke. It is might be an infrastructure year,” he said. (RELATED: Joe Concha: Jim Acosta Should ‘Go Work For The Biden Admin’ If He Won’t Challenge The New President)

Stelter then turned to how journalists were adjusting to the differences between the two presidents, adding, “Jim, this is your first weekend anchoring here on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, do you feel like your rundown would have been different than it would have been in the Trump years?”

“If you asked me if I was run down, I thought you were talking about how I felt during the Trump era. No, I think I think we’re all dealing with post Trump stress disorder,” Acosta replied.

“There are questions about why aren’t Republicans getting on board with these Biden proposals. There were Republicans who were getting on board with overturning the election just a couple of months ago so we shouldn’t have high expectations for that,” Acosta continued.

Acosta went on to say that journalists had covered the news before Trump was elected president and would continue to do so as the Biden administration carried on, saying, “You know, when he was president he was doing things that were beneath the office of the presidency, now he’s doing things beneath the office of the post presidency. He’s not going to change. But we need to change with the times.”

“He’s still saying he was robbed. I don’t think anybody is listening except for the hard core base,” Stelter added. “But it is important to note the big lie is still alive and well in the pro-Trump bubble. I feel like it went away after the riot when reality reared its head but no, the lie is out there in the pro-Trump bubble.”