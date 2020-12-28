Jim Acosta Claims To Have Received Death Threats Covering Trump, Says He’s ‘Not The Only’ One

CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Sunday claimed he had received “death threats” while covering President Donald Trump, and the journalist insisted he wasn’t “the only” one.

“I am not the only reporter who covered this White House who has had death threats,” Acosta told Brian Stelter on a segment of “Reliable Sources.”

“There have been a number of us who have experienced death threats. We can’t be at a place in this country where political reporters, white house correspondents and so on need bodyguards to cover political campaign events.”

WATCH:

Acosta also went on to lambast the president for yanking press passes in addition to “yelling” at reporters during press briefings and calling them “names.” He added that Trump’s actions towards journalists were “damaging and destructive for our democracy.”

In November of 2018, the White House suspended Acosta’s press pass indefinitely after he appeared to battle with a staffer over a microphone during a heated exchange with Trump, according to CNN. Acosta’s pass was reinstated a week later after a judge’s order, CNBC reported.

“As you know, Mr. President, the caravan is not an invasion,” Acosta said during the 2018 spat. “It’s a group of migrants moving up from Central America towards the border with the US–”

Trump replied, “Thank you for telling me that, I appreciate it.”

The conversation went on until the president insisted to move on to the next question.

“You know what? I think you should,” Trump started to say, pointing at Acosta. “Honestly, I think you should let me run the country. You run CNN. And if you did it well, your ratings would be much better.”

“Okay, that’s enough,” Trump said as Acosta continued to ask questions.

A staffer for the president tried to grab the microphone from Acosta, but the CNN reporter refused to let go. (RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta Yells At McEnany As She Leaves Press Briefing, Accuses Her Of Spreading Disinformation ‘Every Day’

BREAKING: White House aide grabs and tries to physically remove a microphone from CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange with President Trump at a news conference. pic.twitter.com/Ml1OvlXpa9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 7, 2018

