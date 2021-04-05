The 2021 Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team Features Plenty Of Gorgeous Flow

The latest Minnesota state hockey tournament hair video is out, and it’s awesome.

As many of you know, the Minnesota hockey hair video is a yearly tradition in the sport, and it's become incredibly popular.

Not only does Minnesota have great high school hockey, but it has the hair to match the high level of play. Take a look at the best flow from the 2021 tournament.

If you don’t love these hair videos from Game On from over the years, then I really don’t know what to tell you.

They were even featured on ESPN at one point because they were so damn funny.

Scoring goals and having great hair go pretty much hand-in-hand when it comes to hockey. You can’t really have one without the other, especially in college, juniors and high school.

Flow is just baked into the sport’s DNA.

The dangerous part about having great flow is that it changes you as a person. When you have short hair, you go about your daily life as usual.

When you start getting long hair, you start feeling invincible. Trust me, folks, you feel invincible for too long and bad things are bound to happen.

I mean, just look at my flow from the summer.

This is my current hair situation. Every women I know (family and otherwise) is begging me to cut it. No chance. The hair has brought my confidence to a new level (dangerous for society), and it’s not going anywhere. *Camo face mask to support the troops of course* pic.twitter.com/TBzGE9dQrr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 27, 2020

I can’t wait to see what we get in 2022!