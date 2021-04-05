‘No Genitals Involved’: Anti-Mask Bar Owner Says Police Are Lying About Male Strip Show To Shut Him Down

Local police raided a Florida sports bar on April 1 because the venue hosted an adult entertainment show that violated numerous city ordinances, Florida Today reported.

Westside Sports Bar & Grill hosted the “all-male revue” that allegedly featured exposed male genitalia and other lewd acts, Florida Today reported. The event reportedly violated the city of West Melbourne’s adult entertainment code, which prohibits the display of male genitals. (RELATED: Florida Bans Alcohol Consumption At Bars Amid Record High Coronavirus Cases)

West Melbourne Police used undercover agents with body cameras to infiltrate the club and charged Gary Kirby, the venue owner, with knowingly and illegally operating the adult entertainment show, Florida Today reported.

Kirby said there was nothing illegal at the event, claiming that police lied and the raid occurred because of his no-mask policy, according to The Washington Post.

Florida owner of Westside Sports Bar and Lounge in Melbourne says he vows to throw out anyone who puts on a mask in his bar. pic.twitter.com/PiQ01O4D4I — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 18, 2020

“There’s nothing sexual. There were no genitals involved,” Kirby told the Post. “It became a problem only because of the hatred that the bar had received, shaming us for banning masks.”

Kirby was charged and released on a $250 bond, Florida Today reported.