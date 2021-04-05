Person In An Easter Bunny Costume Gets Into A Fight In Hilarious Viral Video

A person in an Easter Bunny costume threw hands in a hilarious viral video making the rounds.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a person wearing a white Easter Bunny costume was absolutely pounding a guy during a physical altercation.

Watch the hilarious video below. It's probably going to be the craziest thing you see all day.

Generally speaking, I hate fights. I think violence is disgusting in most situations. There's almost never a reason to punch someone.

Having said that, you just don't have a sense of humor if you don't find this funny. A person is wearing a legit Easter Bunny costume, and they're beating the living hell out of a guy.

Not only was the person in the costume in a fight, but he was winning handedly. It was a blowout by any and all metrics!

The fight wasn’t even close. The guy on the ground was getting mauled.

Again, I hate fights, but I also love funny stuff. I love anything that makes me chuckle. A person in a massive costume handing out a beatdown is pretty damn funny, and it’s okay to admit it.