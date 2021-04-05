‘This Is Healing The Soul Of A Nation?’: Meghan McCain Blasts Biden For Targeting Georgia Over Election Law

Meghan McCain lashed out at President Joe Biden during Monday’s broadcast of “The View,” criticizing him for targeting the state of Georgia over its new election law.

McCain argued that Biden’s response to the Georgia law, which she also accused him of mischaracterizing, did nothing to bring the unity and healing that he had promised throughout his campaign. (RELATED: Meghan McCain: Trump Admin ‘Lacked Humanity’ At The Border — But Biden Admin ‘Lacks Logic And Understanding’)

WATCH:

McCain began with Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All Star Game from Georgia over the state’s new election law, arguing that if the law was bad enough for them to move one game, they should move all games out of the state.

“Completely remove yourself entirely from Georgia since it’s a racist, deplorable unforgiveable place according to baseball,” she said.

McCain went on to note that many of those objecting to the law appeared to be operating under a misunderstanding of what it actually did — including Biden.

“The Washington Post gave President Biden four Pinocchios over this because Joe Biden said the law was decreasing, not expanding the capacity to vote and it’s just factually inaccurate,” McCain continued, noting that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had also criticized the Georgia law even though it was more difficult to vote in his home state of New York.

“I’m really really disappointed in President Biden. If we’re in a place — he’s the first sitting president in U.S. history to call for an economic boycott targeting a specific state,” McCain said. “This is healing the soul of the nation? This is bringing Americans together? This is being a president for all of America? It is not. This is culture war stuff at its very base level. It’s only seeking to divide us even further. That is not what I was promised with President Biden.”