‘Blatantly Lying Or They Do Not Understand Critical Race Theory’: Parents Group Releases Evidence Of Indoctrination In Loudoun County Schools

A parents group seeking to recall multiple members of the Loudoun County school board released new screenshots and video that they say backs their complaints critical race theory (CRT) is being used in the curricula of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) despite denials from the school system.

In a press release, Loudoun Parents for Education (LPE) cited multiple reports surrounding the controversy, including calls to silence opponents, the creation of target lists in a secret Facebook group, and calls to fire teachers who oppose the use of CRT, even in private conversations.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“Either LCPS is blatantly lying, or they do not understand critical race theory. Amazingly, one of LCPS’s own recommended authors to help with its ‘culturally responsive learning’ – Ibram Kendi – is considered the pre-eminent peddler of critical race theory,” the group said in the release after noting LCPS denied using CRT in its curricula.

An August 2020 action plan by LCPS obtained by the Daily Caller confirms that Kendi’s book was recommended.

The LPE claims that elementary school teachers in the county are “parroting Kendi’s vision and Critical Race Theory talking points,” and provided a link to a YouTube video purportedly showing teachers referencing Kendi’s work in class.

Ian Prior, a leader of LPE, told the Daily Caller that the newly released photos were obtained from parents and a video was provided by staff from LCPS.

While LCPS has denied CRT is used in the school curricula, materials obtained by the Daily Caller prior to this report appear to contradict those denials. (RELATED: ‘An Open Conspiracy’: GoFundMe Terminates Fundraiser For Unwoke Parents Targeted By Loudoun County Schools)

One of the slides provided by LPE, allegedly shown to second-graders, wants students to answer the question, “How can you be an anti-racist leader?” A suggested answer provided says, “I can be an anti-racist leader by always being an upstander and doing the right thing. I can always fight for what is fair.”

Images that LPE claims were shown in high school lessons introduce the concepts of “white fragility,” “white privilege,” and one slide in particular cites CRT explicitly in discussing white supremacy.

“Since all of this began coming to light in a national way, we have received outreach and materials from several parents. There has been an amazing response from parents who are appalled at the thought that their children are being taught to end discrimination by discriminating,” Prior told the Daily Caller.

In a video obtained by the Daily Caller, a teacher scolded a student for not mentioning the race of two women in a photo. The image was apparently cropped from one that ran with a London Daily Mail article about fraternal twin sisters.

“What is absolutely amazing, is PACT continues to find and provide real examples of Loudoun County Public Schools actively teaching, training, and promoting CRT in the classroom and across the school system. Yet, LCPS continues to lie every step of the way and say ‘Nope, no CRT here’. They even have a detailed plan for the future of CRT in LCPS (What Does the Future Hold for LCPS), which includes a program called “Parent Equity Academy (PEA)” targeted for a June 2021 launch,” Scott Mineo of Parents Against Critical Theory (PACT) said.

“They continually lie that CRT is in LCPS but we prove them wrong all the time, using LCPS information,” Mineo added.

Loudoun County Public Schools did not provide comment to the Daily Caller as of the time of publication.