REPORT: Netflix Shells Out $30 Million For Kanye West Documentary

Netflix reportedly landed the rights to an upcoming documentary about Kanye West.

Billboard first reported Tuesday that the documentary had cost Netflix a whopping $30 million, but a person familiar with the matter told Variety that the number is not accurate.

The series will feature behind-the-scenes footage of West’s music career, his political run and his personal life. The documentary, which will have multiple episodes, is being produced by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, Billboard reported. (RELATED: ‘Kanye 2020’: Kanye West Files To Run For President)

West was reportedly not involved in the production of the untitled documentary.

The documentary doesn’t have a set release date but is expected to be released sometime in 2021, according to the outlet.

I’d definitely watch this. Kanye is such a weird character. He has always been right out there in the thick of everything and always making news. It’ll be cool to see footage from his childhood, which is included in the documentary, according to Billboard.

This documentary could either give us a glimpse into the actual life of Kanye, or it could be a facade.

Either way, a behind-the-scenes look is pretty next-level.

I can’t wait to watch some of the decisions behind his run for president.