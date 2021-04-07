‘I Think Actually Black People Do Drive’: Sen. Pat Toomey Rejects Criticism Of Georgia Voting Law

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey appeared Wednesday on FOX43 Morning News to discuss the recent Georgia election integrity bill that many Democrats have slammed as disenfranchising to voters.

Toomey rejected the criticism of the Georgia voting law, saying the legislation, in fact, makes it “dramatically easier to vote than it ever was prior to the pandemic.”

“The Georgia election law takes a very modest step to try to ensure some election integrity. For instance, it allows unlimited mail-in ballots for no reason at all, but it asks for some kind of voter identification,” Toomey said.

The senator went on to say that his Democratic colleagues have “wildly mischaracterized” the election integrity law because they want a “Democrat version of an election takeover bill.” He argues that a democrat version of such a bill would “tip the playing field politically so that the democrats can have permanent majorities,” he said. “This is very, very insidious.”

Toomey was asked by host Matt Maisel what his response was to black people and communities of color who say this election bill makes it harder for minorities to vote. (RELATED: POLL: More Americans Support Georgia Voting Law Than Oppose)

????On @FOX43, Sen. Toomey says he wants PA to adopt Georgia’s new election laws. I ask what he says to BPOC who say those policies make it harder to vote? He said it’s a “ridiculous argument.” “Are we really supposed to believe African Americans and POC don’t drive in America?” pic.twitter.com/npE8Kg7PSH — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) April 7, 2021

“Anyone who looks at this bill realizes that that’s a ridiculous argument. Are we really supposed to believe that African-Americans and people of color don’t drive in America? They don’t have a driver’s license?” Toomey responded. “I think actually black people do drive. Even if you did think that, the Georgia law allows for a free government-provided identification card, so that’s not a problem.

“People have willfully mischaracterized this because they have another purpose in mind, which is to pass this federal legislation to take over elections. There’s nothing about the Georgia law that prevents black, and Hispanic, and brown people, and anybody else from voting,” the senator added.