Sylvester Stallone Will Not Reprise ‘Rocky’ Character For ‘Creed III’

Actor Sylvester Stallone will not reprise his iconic role of Rocky Balboa in the upcoming movie, “Creed III” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stallone’s rep confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter and provided no other details.

The “Creed” movie franchise is a spinoff of the Rocky Balboa anthology and stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky foe then friend, Apollo Creed. Stallone first reprised the Balboa character in 2015’s “Creed” as a trainer and mentor to Adonis. Stallone’s performance won him a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination. He also appeared in the film’s sequel in 2018, “Creed II.” (RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Teases Upcoming Project With Clip From Philly Standing In Front Of Rocky Statue)

“Creed III” is scheduled to be released November 23, 2022 and will be the first installment directed by actor Michael B. Jordan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jordan will also produce the film, according to People Magazine.

"Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right," Jordan said in a statement. "Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment."