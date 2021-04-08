Ditch Pricey Contracts And Opt For Boost Mobile’s Prepaid Unlimited Talk And Text For $45

You may not realize it, but you subscribe to a lot of services every year, and these fees can really add up, whether you use these services or not. And the same goes for your mobile phone plan — you have to sign up to pay a ton of money in the long run, whether you need it or not.

If you feel trapped in the endless cycle of getting phone bills with dues in the three digits every month, there’s hope for you yet thanks to Boost Mobile. Right now, they’re offering a prepaid plan of unlimited talk and text for three months at nearly half-off their regular rate with no strings attached, period.

Image provided by Pexels

America’s largest 5G network, Boost Mobile is taking the stress out of mobile plans by letting you pay for what you use and nothing more. With the short-term, pre-paid plan, you’ll get three months of unlimited talk and text along with high-speed data and 99% nationwide coverage. And unlike other plans that hide fees in their fine print, Boost Mobile includes mobile hotspots, taxes, and fees in their price upfront. The plan even includes a 3-in-1 SIM kit valued at $9.99!

So, what happens once your three months are up? Well, nothing, if that’s the way you want it. But if you’d like to continue on with Boost Mobile, you can choose to keep going with the same plan or switch to another 5GB plan that works for you.

Free of contracts, roaming fees, and monthly bills, it’s no wonder so many people are choosing Boost Mobile for their phone needs. Just read some of their awesome online reviews for yourself!

“We have been with Boost Mobile for over 3 years now, and have never been happier with a mobile company. The savings are incredible! We have traveled quite a bit and never lost signal or went to roaming. When we buy new phones I just go to our account and set them up myself. It’s so easy!” — Marni

“Boost phones and services are very reasonable compared to other wireless carriers.” — Miss G

The service is clear, and data speeds are fast, and they offer the best hotspot at 30 G per line. My husband and I can do our research and shoot online, his mom can search for photos of the grandkids and my father-in-law can play dominos from the time our feet hit the floor in the morning until we go to bed. I would highly recomm3nd Boost for families.” — Tamara G.

Right now, you can get Boost Mobile: 3-Month Prepaid 5GB + Unlimited Talk & Text for just $45 bucks, a whopping 49% off its regular rate!

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.