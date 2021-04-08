Fox News Taps Former Sec Of State Mike Pompeo As Newest Contributor

Fox News Media signed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a contributor, the network announced Thursday.

“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Pompeo is Fox News’ latest former President Donald Trump administration official its added to the contributor lineup in recent months. The network announced former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a contributor in early March and promoted her weeks later to a co-hosting position.

Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and senior campaign adviser, also recently joined the network as a paid contributor.

“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo said regarding his newest gig.

Pompeo will make his debut as a Fox News contributor Friday on "Fox & Friends," according to the announcement.