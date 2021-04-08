Woman Lets A Gigantic Spider Crawl Over Her Face In Horrifying Viral Video

A woman let a spider crawl all over face, and the video is terrifying.

Lisa Van Kula posted an Instagram video of a huge spider crawling all over her, and it's enough to make your skin crawl.

In case you thought it was a harmless spider, you'd be wrong. She wrote in part, "These spiders are venomous, but not deadly. They are not aggressive and don't readily bite."

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Van Kula Donovan (@wannabe_entomologist)

Hard pass! Yeah, that's going to be an incredibly hard pass from me! I don't want to see it, and I definitely don't want any part of it.

If you are the kind of person who is chill with spiders crawling over your face, then I'm afraid we just can't be friends.

I’m sure Lisa is a great woman, but I’m not going to be inviting her over for beers anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Van Kula Donovan (@wannabe_entomologist)

If I ever see a spider like that running around my house, the .22 rifle is getting dusted off and we’re spraying lead.

If I’m going down in some kind of spider nightmare, I’m not going until my magazine is empty.

Well, I think it’s fair to say that we’ve seen the creepiest video on the internet today. Sweet dreams!

H/T: Outkick