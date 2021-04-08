Police Identify Suspect They Believe Killed Five Including A Community Doctor, Wife And Grandchildren At Home

Police in South Carolina said they identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of five people, including a well-known community doctor, his wife and two grandchildren Wednesday evening.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69, were both found dead as a result of gunshot wounds, police told CNN. The couple’s two grandchildren, ages 5 and 9, were also killed. James Lewis, 38, police said was working at the home and died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Lewis was found dead outside of the home, according to the Associated Press. Police also said a sixth person was hospitalized with a serious gunshot wound.

York County Sheriff spokesman Trent Faris said authorities found a suspect but did not release a name. “We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with them at this time,” Faris said, according to CNN. “That’s all I can say about that suspect.”

Faris said the suspect “lives on the same road” as the crime scene. The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that there was no “active threat to the community,” and that investigators were still in the area as of early Thursday morning serving a search warrant.

UPDATE: We have IDed the person we feel is responsible for the shooting on Marshall Rd. We found him in a nearby house. There is no active threat to the community. Detectives are still in the area serving a search warrant & investigating this tragic event. #YCSONews — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 8, 2021

“We are shocked that this type of incident happened here,” Faris said, according to the AP.

“It doesn’t happen here. It’s one of those strange things that a lot of people are going to have a hard time understanding and we just hope that everybody understands that we’re going to do everything we can to try to figure out why this happened here in Rock Hill, South Carolina,” he added.

Rock Hill is located in northern South Carolina. Faris said Lesslie was a prominent and well-known doctor in the area, and had been his doctor when he was growing up. (RELATED: 9-Year-Old Died ‘In His Mothers Arms’ In California Mass Shooting, Suspect Identified)

“Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows,” Faris told the AP. “He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and it’s been a staple in Rock Hill for years.”

The doctor had been practicing in Rock Hill since 1981 and was the founder of Riverview House Calls & Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care, according to the clinic’s website. The doctor and his wife had four children and eight grandchildren, according to the clinic’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.