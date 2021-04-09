‘Wonder About His Motivations For Defending Me’: Katie Hill Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Rep. Matt Gaetz After Allegations Of Misconduct

Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill said Thursday she felt “betrayed” by Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after allegations surfaced he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year old.

“I never had a real relationship with Matt Gaetz, but regardless I feel betrayed by him and I have to wonder about his motivations for defending me in the first place,” Hill said in a Thursday interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

Hill became the subject of public scrutiny in 2019 when she had an affair with a female campaign staffer. Hill’s ex-husband, Kenny Heslep, later shared intimate images of her without her consent. During this time, Gaetz befriended Hill despite her political differences, she wrote in a recent Vanity Fair article. (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Comes To Katie Hill’s Defense Amid Ethics Investigation)

“We became friends because we served on the same Committee and we were about the same age, and he was friendly to me when I was a new lawmaker,” Hill told Chris Hayes. “But, when it really mattered – when I was feeling particularly abandoned by the people within my own Party – and when I felt just betrayed and alone and disgusted and disgusted with myself, it matters a lot that somebody stands up for you.”

Hill also said that Gaetz should “immediately” resign amid the allegations, even though he has claimed he’s a victim of an extortion plot. “The Ethics Committee should be opening an investigation immediately,” she said. “And for some reason, they haven’t.”