‘Wear With Pride His Drunken, Bloviated Scorn’ — Ted Cruz Responds To John Boehner’s Insults

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz responded Friday to former Speaker of the House John Boehner’s interview where he called Cruz a “jerk” and says he doesn’t like to beat anyone up other than him.

Cruz responded to a video on Twitter of an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, where Boehner criticized Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Cruz, calling Jordan “a political terrorist” and called Cruz the “ultimate false prophet.”

“Perfect symbol, you know, of getting elected, making a lot of noise, draw a lot of attention to yourself, raise a lot of money, which means you’re gonna go make more noise, raise more money,” Boehner said in the interview.

“The Swamp is unhappy. I wear with pride his drunken, bloviated scorn. Please don’t cry,” Cruz tweeted in response to a video to Boehner’s insults.

While recording for his book, titled “On The House: A Washington Memoir,” Boehner also said, “Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f**k yourself.” His book is set to be released on April 13, according to Barnes and Noble. Boehner served as Speaker of the House from 2011 and later resigned from Congress in 2015. (RELATED: ‘Ted Cruz, Go F**k Yourself’: John Boehner Spokesman Says Former Speaker Of The House Goes ‘Off-Script’ In Audiobook Memoir)

“There were some off-script moments during his recording of the audiobook,” Boehner’s spokesperson David Schnittger said, according to Axios. “He pretty much just let it fly, as he did when he was working on the book itself. He’s not really interested in being anything other than himself these days. That is kind of the spirit of the entire project.” (RELATED: ‘Who Is John Boehner?’: Ted Cruz Fires Back After Reports Former Speaker Told Him To ‘Go F**k Yourself’)

“You know yesterday, John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible. Who is John Boehner?” Cruz responded.