‘Who Is John Boehner?’: Ted Cruz Fires Back After Reports Former Speaker Told Him To ‘Go F**k Yourself’

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday where he responded to the former Speaker of the House John Boehner’s expletive statement.

Boehner was recording the audio version for his new book, On the House: A Washington Memoir. During the session, he used expletives and reportedly said, “Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f**k yourself,” Axios reported.

Cruz responded to the comment at CPAC, saying, “You know yesterday, John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible.”

“Who is John Boehner?” Cruz responded. (RELATED: ‘Ted Cruz, Go F**k Yourself’: John Boehner Spokesman Says Former Speaker Of The House Goes ‘Off-Script’ In Audiobook Memoir)

Boehner was the speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015, leaving to allow then-Republican Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin to take his place.

The former speaker of the House tweeted a picture of him recording the audiobook Thursday, saying “blame the wine for the expletives.”

“I can confirm there were some off-script moments during his recording of the audiobook,” Boehner spokesman David Schnittger told Axios. “He pretty much just let it fly, as he did when he was working on the book itself. He’s not really interested in being anything other than himself these days. That is kind of the spirit of the entire project.”