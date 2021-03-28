‘Horrific Abuse’: Ted Cruz Describes ‘Inhumane And Unconscionable’ Conditions At Border Facilities

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s policies are subjecting kids to “horrific abuse” at the border as they are crammed into cages that place them in danger of catching COVID-19.

“They’re subjecting kids to horrific abuse,” Cruz told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “They’re endangering their lives in a pandemic by keeping them locked up in cages right on top of each other and then they’re releasing illegal aliens in the United States who are testing positive for COVID at a rate seven times higher than the U.S. population.

Cruz made the comments after leading a group of Senate Republicans on a trip to the southern border last week. (RELATED: ‘People Will Die. People Will Be Raped’: Former Acting ICE Chief Says Biden Has Declared America A ‘Sanctuary Jurisdiction’)

The senator noted that Democrats and many in the media were quick to criticize the Trump administration for putting migrant children in cages but he said “Joe Biden has built more cages, the cages are bigger and they are more full.”

Cruz described the conditions in border facility that he visited as excessively overcrowded and said with 4,000 staying there, it’s at 1500% capacity.

“You saw in these cages children, little boys and little girls side by side, they’re not six feet apart, they are not three feet apart. They’re not even six inches apart. They are lying on the floor — there are no beds — they’re lying on the floor side by side, they’re covered with aluminum foil emergency blankets and in that facility, the children there are testing positive for COVID at roughly a 10% rate.” (RELATED: ‘We Should Be Stopping This’: Mark Morgan Says Biden Border Policy Is Empowering Cartels, Border Smuggling)

The senator called it “inhumane and unconscionable” to subject the children to these conditions with the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

During a scrum with reporters on March 21, Biden suggested his administration will soon return to the immigration and border policies of former President Donald Trump.

Trump has made it known through an aide that he is considering a trip to the southern border to assess the situation.