EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin Has Raised More Than $7.5 Million Since Launching Candidacy

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin leads the field in fundraising against his primary opponents, according to numbers first obtained by the Daily Caller.

Youngkin, who is running against a number of other Republican candidates in the commonwealth, raised $7.5 million since he launched his candidacy Jan. 27. The campaign says there have been more than 1,140 contributors from 117 counties and cities in Virginia, plus supporters in 24 other states.

“The grassroots support we’ve seen for our campaign since we launched in late January is amazing, and I’m so thankful for everyone who has invested in our mission to end the McAuliffe-Northam administration and bring a new day to Virginia,” Youngkin told the Caller.

“People across America recognize that what happens in Virginia this year can also determine a new direction for our country, and they understand that I am the only true conservative outsider and business leader in this race who can win in November,” he said. “I can’t wait to build on our incredible momentum, unite our party, and take on the career politicians who have failed Virginians for too long. Virginia families and workers deserve better, and we’re going to deliver real results and a government that works for them.” (RELATED: Former CEO Joins Crowded Race To Replace Gov. Ralph Northam)

In the crowded field of Republicans running for governor, only one has released their fundraising numbers thus far: entrepreneur Pete Snyder. Snyder raised $6.4 million in the first two months of his campaign, releasing his numbers April 5. It is unclear how much money both Youngkin and Snyder have donated themselves. (RELATED: Pete Snyder Launches Gov. Campaign Trying To Turn Virginia Red)

Democratic candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has not yet announced his fundraising totals. He did raise $6.1 million in 2020. The official reports from each campaign are due by April 15.

Youngkin was co-CEO and board member of The Carlyle Group from 1995 until September.

The primary will be held June 8, 2021. The general election is Nov. 2, 2021.