Pete Snyder Launches Gov. Campaign Trying To Turn Virginia Red

Entrepreneur Pete Snyder talked to the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee about running for Governor of Virginia.

In 15 years Virginia went from solid red to blue, but the trend isn’t scaring Snyder away.(RELATED:Virginia Rule Allowing Late Ballots Missing Postmark Was Illegal, Court Rules)

“I am an entrepreneur at heart so hey having tough odds or maybe everything not stacked my way doesn’t daunt me one bit. You can’t start a small business or take an idea and turn it into reality in America if you don’t have the gumption to go out there and hustle,” Snyder said.

Snyder also discussed Governor Northam pushing for free community college education when schools in Virginia are still closed.

“Why are we talking about free anything, as it relates to schools, when our schools are closed. I mean, this is absurd. Let the main thing be the main thing. We are a year into this pandemic, our schools are still closed,” Snyder said.

Watch the full video to find out why Synder thinks Virginia needs a Republican Governor.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.