Get Your Workout In Where You Want, When You Want With Studio SWEAT

Lots of people want to start an exercise program, but something always seems to hold them back. Whether it’s not wanting to drive to a gym, bad weather, or lack of community to keep you motivated, there are plenty of speed bumps in your path. But all of those are eliminated with this one-year subscription to Studio SWEAT, an online program that allows you to get great workouts in the comfort of your home.

Or the comfort of your office. Or your hotel room. Anywhere you have digital access can become your gym.

Studio SWEAT delivers thousands of streaming fitness classes to your phone, tablet, laptop, or TV. You’ll get live or on-demand workouts on everything from indoor cycling to kickboxing to strength training to yoga, and more. All of the classes are led by world-class instructors who bring a passion to the class, giving you the motivation to kick it to the next level.

And the instructors aren’t the only ones pushing you. You’ll become part of the worldwide community of members — the Komrades — who will motivate you to reach your goals.

You’ll have access to thousands of classes, and new releases are added regularly, so you’ll never get tired of the same, boring routines. And unlike other programs, you don’t need any special equipment. Use whatever bike you want for the cycling classes.

Premium membership benefits also include customized workout plans, expert nutrition tips, and motivational messages from the company founder and other guest trainers. You also will have the ability to download workouts so you can still exercise even when you don’t have access to WiFi. Users have been impressed with the Studio SWEAT program, giving it 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.2 out of 5 stars on Google Play. Byrdie has chosen it as one of the six best online cycling classes of 2021. A one-year membership to Studio SWEAT normally runs $248, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $99, a 60 percent savings. Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.