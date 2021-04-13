Jamal Murray Appears To Suffer Serious Knee Injury

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray appeared to suffer a serious knee injury Monday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Late in the game, Murray drove to the hoop and hit the ground hard. As soon as he went down, he grabbed his knee and was clearly in serious pain.

You can watch the moment below.

Jamal Murray was helped off the court after an apparent knee injury with 50 seconds left against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/sz7akzOiq4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2021

That doesn’t look good at all. Whenever a guy hits the deck that hard and doesn’t pop back up, you know it’s a tough situation.

The good news is that Murray was able to eventually get up under his own power.

The Murray injury was awful. Michael Malone got to the floor and instantly starting yelling to bench — towels were being taken to the floor to stabilize Murray’s head as Nuggets medical staff checked him out. He stayed down for a few minutes and then hopped back to locker room. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 13, 2021

Still, you never want to see anyone go down that hard and struggle in pain. Knee and leg injuries can be incredibly scary, especially when there doesn’t appear to be a ton of contact.

Prayers up for Jamal Murray. ???? pic.twitter.com/PzQkK0gxX9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 13, 2021

Hopefully, Murray is able to bounce back and be just fine. You simply hate seeing anyone get hurt.