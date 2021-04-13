Editorial

Jamal Murray Appears To Suffer Serious Knee Injury

Jamal Murray (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1381827755461857283)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray appeared to suffer a serious knee injury Monday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Late in the game, Murray drove to the hoop and hit the ground hard. As soon as he went down, he grabbed his knee and was clearly in serious pain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the moment below.

That doesn’t look good at all. Whenever a guy hits the deck that hard and doesn’t pop back up, you know it’s a tough situation.

The good news is that Murray was able to eventually get up under his own power.

Still, you never want to see anyone go down that hard and struggle in pain. Knee and leg injuries can be incredibly scary, especially when there doesn’t appear to be a ton of contact.

Hopefully, Murray is able to bounce back and be just fine. You simply hate seeing anyone get hurt.