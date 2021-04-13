REPORT: The XFL And CFL Might Play Games Against Each Other

The XFL and CFL are reportedly interested in playing games against each other.

Shockwaves were sent through the world of football when it was announced in March that the two leagues were discussing ways to work together.

Now, it sounds like fans have a better idea of what that might mean. According to Front Office Sports, the two sides are in talks to play crossover games, potentially including a game featuring each champion.

FOS also reported that “the long-term objective” is to eventually just merge the two leagues into one.

Dwayne @TheRock Johnson could be cooking up his own version of the Super Bowl. His reborn XFL could play a North American Championship Game vs. Canadian Football League. Read about possible next steps in XFL-@CFL merger, including inter-league play. https://t.co/p5dC59ifNn — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 12, 2021

Personally, I think the two leagues combining into one is a hell of an idea. I’ve watched way more CFL action than the average person, and it’s very entertaining football.

It also has a dedicated and historic fan bases, which is something the XFL is 100% lacking.

At the same time, the XFL, which is now owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has a lot of money behind it, access to American markets and it’s much more traditional football.

If the CFL is willing to shift to American rules, then this could be a great situation for everyone involved.

I truly hope it happens because I want the XFL and CFL to both flourish, and the best way for that to happen at this point is for them to join sides.