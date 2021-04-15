Ex-Officer Charged With Fatally Shooting Daunte Wright Released From Jail After Posting $100,000 Bond

Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center Police Officer charged with the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, has been released from jail after posting bond, records show.

Potter, 48, was released from custody Wednesday after posting a $100,000 bond, records from Hennepin County show.

Potter was arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter on Wednesday for the fatal shooting of Wright on Sunday.

Body camera footage from the incident showed Potter yelling “Taser! Taser!” numerous times after Wright resisted arrest and re-entered his vehicle. After Wright failed to comply with officers, Potter shot Wright once with her service weapon, killing him.

Wright was pulled over for driving with an expired registration before police learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court on a weapons charge.

Former Brooklyn Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed Potter “had the intention to employ [her] taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.”

Brooklyn Center, MN Police Chief Tim Gannon calls Daunte Wright’s killing an “accidental discharge.” He says: “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to employ their taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.” pic.twitter.com/pEFmc1tOh2 — The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2021

Both Potter and Gannon resigned Tuesday.

Law enforcement erected barriers around Potter’s home Tuesday morning as protests continue. The home is surrounded by concrete barriers and metal fencing, video footage from the Daily Caller shows.