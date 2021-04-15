Watch Luka Doncic Drain A One-Handed 3-Pointer For A Dallas Mavericks Win

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic drained a one-handed three-pointer Wednesday night to lock down another win for the Texas team.

This might be one of the coolest game-winning shots ever. That might be an exaggeration, but see for yourself:

WATCH:

“I was really surprised when it went in,” Doncic said, ESPN reported. “Those are the best feelings ever.” (RELATED: REPORT: Luka Doncic Card Sells For $4.6 Million)

Doncic acknowledged that sometimes he’ll miss those last minute attempts to win a game.

“Sometimes you’re going to make it, but sometimes you’re going to miss it, too,” Doncic said.

“You’ve got to take that, too,” he added. “I think that’s the most important part. If my team trusts me in that moment, I’ll keep working on it.”

I’m pretty sure Doncic will end up making more of those wild shots then he’ll miss by the end of his career. Doncic has a 40% success rate for go-ahead shots, ESPN reported. LeBron James’ success rate is 32%, Kevin Durant’s is 30% and Damian Lillard’s is 35%, the outlet reported.

Need I say anything else? As long as the Mavericks have Doncic, they will be a threat to the entire league. Is Doncic the best player in the league? We’ll have to wait and find out.