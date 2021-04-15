‘Respect The Chair And Shut Your Mouth’: Maxine Waters Interrupts Tense Exchange With Dr. Fauci To Scold Jim Jordan

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters interrupted a tense exchange with Dr. Anthony Fauci to scold Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Waters jumped into the heated back-and-forth during Thursday’s hearing before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, demanding that Jordan respect Democratic South Carolina Rep. and Chairman James Clyburn. (RELATED: ‘I Actually Believe In The First Amendment’: Jim Jordan Says Ilhan Omar Shouldn’t Lose Committee Assignments)

WATCH:

During his allotted time, Jordan challenged Fauci directly several times, asking when Americans might be able to get their “liberties back.”

“I just wanted to when Americans get their First Amendment liberties back,” Jordan pressed. Fauci argued that Jordan was trying to make the argument personal when it shouldn’t be.

Jordan then claimed that Fauci’s personal opinions carried a lot of weight, but Fauci pushed back, saying, “Please, my recommendations are not a personal recommendation. It’s based on the CDC guidance —”

“What measures have to be attained, before Americans get their First Amendment liberties back?” Jordan asked again, demanding specifics.

Fauci said he believed that the number of daily infections was high enough that there was “a very large risk for a surge,” arguing that the conversation was not about liberty but rather a pandemic that had killed over half a million Americans.

“I don’t disagree that and I understand how serious that is,” Jordan replied. “But also it is pretty serious when businesses have been shut down, people can’t go to church people can’t assemble in their own homes, with their friends with their families. People can go to a loved one’s funeral people can get to their government to petition their representative to redress their grievances also understand the First Amendment is pretty darn important and it’s been a year, and I want to know when Americans will get those First Amendment liberties back.”

Jordan’s time expired, but he and Fauci continued to argue as Clyburn attempted to regain control of the hearing. Several others, including Waters, called for order.

“I don’t want you to answer my question, Mr. Chairman. The American people want Dr. Fauci to answer the question,” Jordan shot back.

Waters interrupted then, yelling at Jordan, “You need to respect the Chair and shut your mouth!”