NASHVILLE RECAP: This City Is Absolutely Incredible

Nashville is officially one of my favorite cities in America.

Currently, I’m waiting to head to the airport after three solid days of nonstop action in Nashville, and I couldn’t love this place anymore than I already do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether it’s the Gulch or Broadway, this place is absolutely awesome.

Nashville, I have arrived with @ShelbyTalcott and the first @BuschBeer is open. Whose ready to tear up some honkey tonks? pic.twitter.com/DA0rtt4NPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 15, 2021

When I made the decision to come down to Tennessee for my birthday, I heard nonstop hype about how awesome Nashville is as a city.

In life, I find that things rarely meet the hype. In fact, it almost never happens. Well, Nashville didn’t just meet the hype but exceeded it.

DAY ONE NASHVILLE RECAP: –@robertswworld for beer and some incredible classic music.

–@bigmchnvodka for a few more drinks.

–@fglhouse for the wicked chicken and more music.

–@RedneckRiviera for some Busch Light and OUTSTANDING music. I love this city! https://t.co/g0jxk8ejDA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2021

I have to give a special shoutout to Big Machine Distillery just off of Broadway. We went every single day, and the bartender hyped the hell out of the Saturday lineup.

With my sister and the rest of the group, we showed up at three to catch a woman from Ireland, and it couldn’t have been more impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Machine Vodka (@bigmachinevodka)

There wasn’t a single place that we went to that I didn’t enjoy. I also didn’t know Nashville was such a great city for wings.

I had the wings at Kid Rock’s joint, and they were absolute fire.

Up next is @KidRock’s bar @bigasshonkytonk with @ShelbyTalcott. Busch Light is cold and wings are on the way. pic.twitter.com/yj5GwhclJ3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2021

Overall, it was a 10/10 trip, and I can’t wait to come back.