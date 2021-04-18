Editorial

NASHVILLE RECAP: This City Is Absolutely Incredible

David Hookstead (Credit: David Hookstead)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Nashville is officially one of my favorite cities in America.

Currently, I’m waiting to head to the airport after three solid days of nonstop action in Nashville, and I couldn’t love this place anymore than I already do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether it’s the Gulch or Broadway, this place is absolutely awesome.

When I made the decision to come down to Tennessee for my birthday, I heard nonstop hype about how awesome Nashville is as a city.

In life, I find that things rarely meet the hype. In fact, it almost never happens. Well, Nashville didn’t just meet the hype but exceeded it.

I have to give a special shoutout to Big Machine Distillery just off of Broadway. We went every single day, and the bartender hyped the hell out of the Saturday lineup.

With my sister and the rest of the group, we showed up at three to catch a woman from Ireland, and it couldn’t have been more impressive.

 

There wasn’t a single place that we went to that I didn’t enjoy. I also didn’t know Nashville was such a great city for wings.

I had the wings at Kid Rock’s joint, and they were absolute fire.

Overall, it was a 10/10 trip, and I can’t wait to come back.