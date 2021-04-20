You Need To Checkout These Samsung TVs That Have A Built-In Alexa Feature

Since it’s estimated that more than 1/3 of American households have an Amazon Alexa, it only makes sense to purchase a television that is compatible with everyone’s favorite smart assistant. Recently, Samsung has equipped many of its high-end models with a built-in Amazon Alexa feature. For many of us who always find ourselves losing the clicker, this is an essential feature. With the built-in Alexa, you’re now able to switch channels, turn down the volume, or stream any film you desire seamlessly. Furthermore, we’ve broken down the list into three categories for your convenience. Be sure to check out the items we’ve listed below. You won’t regret it:

This 4K Smart TV provides you with a crystal-clear picture that is embedded with naturally vibrant colors. Thanks to its awesome built-in Alexa feature, you can simply ask Alexa to change the channel, turn up the volume, switch streaming services, and more! Everything you can do with a clicker, Alexa can do for you.

Get this 43-inch TV here for just $375.99!

QLED TVs are extremely impressive due to their brightness, clarity, and overall vibrant picture. The image quality of this TV, in particular, is powered by Quantum Dot technology. Quantum Dot technology integrates billions of true-tone colors to create one of the most vivid pictures known to any TV today. You’ll also be able to enjoy thousands of free movies, shows, and other programs with Samsung TV Plus. If you’re interested in learning more about this product, please click here.

Get the 55-inch here for just $844.99! Click here to see more sizes and prices.

This Samsung QLED TV is quite similar to the TV listed above, except there’s one extra super cool feature. This QLED 4k UHD Smart TV has Object Tracking Sound technology (OTS). OTS is when the sound moves with the objects as they appear on your TV screen. You’ll feel fully immersed in the action of your film as this high-tech TV works its magic. If you’re thinking of purchasing this TV, you better act fast as there are only a few left in stock.

Get the 55-inch here for just $1,287.99! Click here to explore more sizing and pricing options.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.