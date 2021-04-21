Hayden Panettiere’s Ex-Boyfriend Sentenced To Jail Time Over Domestic Violence Dispute

A judge sentenced actress Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson to 45 days in county jail.

Hickerson was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, a spokesperson for the LA District Attorney’s Office confirmed to E! News.

As part of the plea deal, Hickerson must also serve four years of formal probation, attend 52 domestic violence classes and pay a $500 fee, the outlet reported. He also is now under a five-year restraining order that prohibits him from going near Panettiere. (RELATED: Hayden Panettiere Granted Out-Of-State Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend)

Hickerson was originally hit with eight charges ranging from domestic violence and assault to witness intimidation, as previously reported. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July of 2020.

Panettiere spoke out about the news on Instagram at the time.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” Panettiere wrote at the time.

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again,” she added. “I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”