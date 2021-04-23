Joe Montana’s Arm Is Still Incredibly Impressive

Joe Montana can still sling a football without any problems at all.

The legendary NFL quarterback tweeted a video Thursday of himself dusting off the cannon and letting it fly. In case you couldn't already have guessed, he was very impressive.

Watch the four-time Super Bowl champion spin it around below.

Montana is currently 64 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since the 1994 season came to an end. That means he’s been out of football for nearly three decades.

Yet, he was out there looking like a young stud throwing the ball around and hitting targets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Montana (@joemontana)

Even for a guy like myself, who many say has the arm of a generation, I’m not sure I could have made some of those throws and I’m only 29.

It’s truly a testament to Joe Montana’s incredible skills that he’s in his 60s and barely looks like he’s lost a step at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Montana (@joemontana)

It’s really too bad we never got to see him play in the modern NFL. Given all the protections QBs get today, he probably would have been borderline unstoppable.