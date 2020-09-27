REPORT: Joe Montana Wrestles His Grandchild Away From An Alleged Intruder

NFL legend Joe Montana reportedly had to wrestle his grandchild away from an alleged home invader.

According to TMZ, an unnamed woman entered the house Montana was in with his family Saturday in Los Angeles County and grabbed his grandchild. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The legendary NFL gunslinger reportedly “wrestled the baby away from the woman” and the intruder fled. The woman was eventually found by police and arrested on charges of kidnapping and burglary.

What an incredibly bizarre and wild situation for the Montana family to find themselves in this past Saturday.

You know what’s really stupid? Allegedly trying to kidnap a young child. You know what’s even stupider than that?

Doing it to a former pro athlete who could whip living hell out of you.

Luckily, it sounds like the police were able to quickly regain control of the situation and arrested the alleged intruder.

Now, it’ll be up to the criminal justice system to figure out what happens from here.

Prayers out to the Montana family. I can’t imagine how scary this situation must have been.