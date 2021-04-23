UK Spy Chief Says China Could Gain Control Of World’s ‘Operating System’

The U.S. and its allies must act quickly if they want to ensure China doesn’t have a solid grip on the emerging technologies of the 21st Century, according to the U.K.’s top cyber official.

GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming warns that China’s early investment in emerging technology could allow it to gain control of the world’s “operating system” in the not-so-distant future, Reuters reported Friday.

“The threat posed by Russia’s activity is like finding a vulnerability on a specific app on your phone – it’s potentially serious, but you can probably use an alternative,” Fleming told Imperial College London. “However, the concern is that China’s size and technological weight means that it has the potential to control the global operating system.”

“States like China are early implementers of many of the emerging technologies that are changing the digital environment. They have a competing vision for the future of cyberspace and are playing strongly into the debate around international rules and standards,” he added.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have worked to sound the alarm on China’s ambitions on the world stage. Biden has framed the struggle between the U.S. and China as one that will determine whether democracy or autocracy leads the world into the future. (RELATED: Biden To Sign Order Protecting US Manufacturing As Carrier Strike Group Enters South China Sea)

BIDEN: “I have known Xi Jinping a long time. Allegedly, by the time I left office as Vice President I had spent more time with Xi Jinping than any other world leader…he is a smart, smart guy.” pic.twitter.com/f4bun3MDXQ — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) March 25, 2021

The U.S. has urged allies to halt work with Chinese contractors for infrastructure and 5G projects. The U.K. nearly enlisted the Chinese tech company Huawei to build parts of its new 5G infrastructure over the protestations of then-President Trump’s administration, which argued the project would make the U.K.’s network extremely vulnerable to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ultimately reversed the decision.