Chris Weidman Snaps His Leg During A Fight Against Uriah Hall At UFC 261

Chris Weidman suffered an incredibly gruesome injury late Saturday night during UFC 261.

Almost immediately as soon as the UFC 261 fight started against Uriah Hall, Weidman landed a kick and snapped his leg. You can watch the video below, but be warned that it’s painful to watch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!! Chris Weidman has broken his leg! #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/qYfTlagk3H — Italo Santana (@ItaloSantana_1) April 25, 2021

Damn, I’m at a loss for words right now. I can’t believe that happened. I am sitting here stunned right now. This is shocking.

Weidman hit the ground and was in so much pain that it made me physically hurt. I just can’t believe we all witnessed that happen.

Weidman is taken out on a stretcher. Really hard to see. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2021

Hopefully, Weidman is able to eventually recover, but that’s the kind of injury that can take a very long time to come back from. Hell, he might be done for good.

I hope that’s not the case, but you never know.

That’s the most disgusting injury I’ve seen in a long time. Prayers out to Chris Weidman. #UFC261 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 25, 2021

Prayers out to Weidman and his family. Just a brutal pill to swallow.