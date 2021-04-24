Editorial

Chris Weidman Snaps His Leg During A Fight Against Uriah Hall At UFC 261

Chris Weidman (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ItaloSantana_1/status/1386149994550464514)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Chris Weidman suffered an incredibly gruesome injury late Saturday night during UFC 261.

Almost immediately as soon as the UFC 261 fight started against Uriah Hall, Weidman landed a kick and snapped his leg. You can watch the video below, but be warned that it’s painful to watch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Damn, I’m at a loss for words right now. I can’t believe that happened. I am sitting here stunned right now. This is shocking.

Weidman hit the ground and was in so much pain that it made me physically hurt. I just can’t believe we all witnessed that happen.

Hopefully, Weidman is able to eventually recover, but that’s the kind of injury that can take a very long time to come back from. Hell, he might be done for good.

I hope that’s not the case, but you never know.

Prayers out to Weidman and his family. Just a brutal pill to swallow.