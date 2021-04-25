Nick Saban Shares Awesome Thoughts On The Difference Between ‘And’ And ‘But’ On A Scouting Report

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has gone viral again, and it’s for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by James Light, Saban talked about how the words "and" and "but" couldn't be more different on a scouting report.

Watch him break it all down below. It’s probably going to be the smartest thing you see all day.

Nick Saban talking about what are the two most compelling words on any #NFLDraft report… “And” & “But” pic.twitter.com/Pu1k9OS3Ow — James Light (@JamesALight) April 25, 2021

Am I the only one who sometimes feels like we’re wasting Nick Saban’s talents on just having him be a football coach?

Yes, he’s the greatest coach college football has ever seen, but he’s also one of the smartest guys I’ve ever heard speak.

Everything he says is worth listening to, and this isn’t any exception.

Saban nailed it…. Coaches’ Wives ???????? pic.twitter.com/cp2htZZeYk — James Light (@JamesALight) April 13, 2021

He’s also 100% correct. If you’re a great player, but an awful person and teammate, then who is going to want you on their squad?

If you can make plays on the field but are a disaster off of it, then who wants that liability?

Nick Saban’s message to the offensive coaches of America ???????? pic.twitter.com/IFYKbF5Mb4 — James Light (@JamesALight) April 1, 2021

Props to Saban for keeping it real as always. The dude’s brain is simply on a different planet.