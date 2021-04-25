REPORT: Central Michigan Quarterback John Keller Is In Critical Condition After Being Shot

Central Michigan quarterback John Keller is reportedly in critical condition following a shooting.

According to CM-Life.com, Keller was shot in the chest Saturday while at a party at the Deerfield Village Apartments in Mount Pleasant. He’s currently in critical. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UPDATE: Central Michigan quarterback John Keller was one of two people wounded in a shooting that occurred April 24 at Deerfield Village Apartments.https://t.co/0BolBPhd3e — CM Life (@CMLIFE) April 25, 2021

Police believe a person got a gun following a fight and started shooting at the party, according to the same report. As of right now, nobody is in custody following the shooting.

Early this morning, Central Michigan quarterback John Keller was shot by an unknown assailant. He is currently in critical condition and fighting for his life. His family has organized a GoFundMe to help with the costs of his medical expenses. https://t.co/iEYz8HyYqB — Christian Booher (@CBooher_) April 25, 2021

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and scary situation. College is supposed to be a fun time for young men and young women.

It’s a time to hit up parties and enjoy life. It’s not a time for bullets to fly after fights.

Central Michigan’s student paper reports QB John Keller is in critical condition after being shot in the chest: https://t.co/N6xU7MaAET No word from the school. A GoFundMe has also been set up by friends: https://t.co/1qbV2aROPL — Chris Vannini ???????? (@ChrisVannini) April 25, 2021

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.