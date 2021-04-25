Editorial

REPORT: Central Michigan Quarterback John Keller Is In Critical Condition After Being Shot

A police car turns its lights on. Shutterstock image via Fedorovekb

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Central Michigan quarterback John Keller is reportedly in critical condition following a shooting.

According to CM-Life.com, Keller was shot in the chest Saturday while at a party at the Deerfield Village Apartments in Mount Pleasant. He’s currently in critical. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Police believe a person got a gun following a fight and started shooting at the party, according to the same report. As of right now, nobody is in custody following the shooting.

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and scary situation. College is supposed to be a fun time for young men and young women.

It’s a time to hit up parties and enjoy life. It’s not a time for bullets to fly after fights.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.