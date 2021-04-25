Former Obama Official Claims In New Book That Climate Change Rhetoric Is ‘Effort To Persuade Rather Than Inform’

Much of the information being told to the American public regarding climate change is manipulated for agenda-driven purposes, a former Obama administration official writes in a book excerpt that was published by the New York Post.

The information that is passed along to the American public regarding climate change “is an effort to persuade rather than inform, and the information presented withholds either essential context or what doesn’t ‘fit,'” Dr. Steven Koonin, the former under secretary of science at the U.S. Department of Energy in the Obama administration, claimed in the excerpt from his book, “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters,” which was published Saturday by the Post.

Koonin acknowledged that the earth has warmed and humans have contributed to that, but the overall impact is minimal — and that part is not being explained by government officials and policy experts.

“Humans exert a growing, but physically small, warming influence on the climate. The results from many different climate models disagree with, or even contradict, each other and many kinds of observations,” he wrote. “In short, the science is insufficient to make useful predictions about how the climate will change over the coming decades, much less what effect our actions will have on it.”

Among the most significant revelations were that human activity had no significant influence on hurricanes over the past hundred years; Greenland’s ice sheet has been shrinking at the same rate for the past 80 years; and parts of the world that have been destroyed by wildfires have declined by greater than 25% since 2003, with 2020 being one of the lowest years on record. (RELATED: US, China Agree To Work Together To ‘Strengthen’ Paris Agreement)

Koonin has previously stated the world has warmed, acknowledging a 1 degree Celsius increase since 1900 and has anticipated an increase of another degree in the 21st century, the Wall Street Journal reported.

He also supports technological innovations that improve sustainable energy. However, Koonin warned that the information emanating from climate change experts and alarmists just is not reliable, the New York Post reported. The actual data from climate studies is “far less mature” than the public is led to believe and “public discussions of climate and energy became increasingly distant from the science.”

“Phrases like ‘climate emergency,’ ‘climate crisis’ and ‘climate disaster’ are now routinely bandied about to support sweeping policy proposals to ‘fight climate change’ with government interventions and subsidies,” Koonin wrote.

The Daily Caller reported that in October 2018, Professor Richard Lindzen lectured for the London-based Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) that Greenland’s ice sheet was actually increasing. Furthermore, 500 prominent climate experts said in a press release in 2019 that there is not any “climate emergency.”