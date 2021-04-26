Kamala Harris Says Demands For Her To Visit Border Are ‘Political Games’

Vice President Kamala Harris brushed off questions about visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in New Hampshire on Sunday, telling a reporter she is “not going to play political games.”

“Republicans are attacking you, saying you shouldn’t be in New Hampshire talking about infrastructure, you should be at the southern border talking about immigration,” a reporter with WMUR, a local ABC affiliate, said. “How do you respond to that?”

“I’m not going to play political games,” Harris replied.

When asked why she’s not going to the southern border, Kamala Harris says “I’m not going to play political games” pic.twitter.com/rNG5pyAIcy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2021

President Joe Biden tapped Harris to lead the efforts at the southern U.S. border in March, but she has yet to visit. Facilities are being overwhelmed by thousands of unaccompanied migrant children.

Republican lawmakers have seized on Harris’ reluctance to visit the border, blaming the Biden administration for what they claim is an unprecedented immigration crisis.

“Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina yesterday. She’s set to visit New Hampshire on Friday. When’s the ‘border czar’ going to visit the southern border?” Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio asked April 20.

Former Speaker of the House New Gingrich said earlier in April that Harris was put in charge of the border because “they knew she wouldn’t do anything.” (RELATED: ‘Welcome To The Wrong Border’: New Hampshire GOP Rips Kamala Harris As She Visits The State)

Harris has reportedly held calls with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.